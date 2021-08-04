Hospitals being prepared to face rise in numbers

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Hospitals are being prepared to face a rise in the number of people infected by the coronavirus.

Health Ministry Deputy Director Dr. Hemantha Herath said that if the coronavirus situation goes out of control in Sri Lanka, appropriate measures will be taken.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that hospitals are being prepared to face a rise in numbers but it does not mean the situation is out of control.

He urged the public to take precautions in order to ensure the spread of Covid does not reach a crisis situation.

He also asserted that most recent Covid victims were those who had not been vaccinated.

Sri Lanka has recorded a rise in the number of Covid deaths as well as in the number of those infected.

Latest data shows Colombo is among the areas with the highest number of infected people. (Colombo Gazette)