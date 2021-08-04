Gunmen attack home of Afghan defence minister in Kabul

“There are corpses on the roads. We do not know if they are civilians or the Taliban,” one resident, who is not being named for security reasons, told the BBC Afghan service in an interview on Whatsapp. “Dozens of families have fled their homes and settled near the Helmand river.”

Other terrified locals told the BBC they had seen bodies lying in the streets.

The Afghan army urged civilians to leave the city ahead of a major offensive against the Taliban, the hardline Islamist group that was driven from power by US-led forces 20 years ago. Fighting has been continuing in the city for days, with the militants now reportedly in control of most districts.

The United Nations and other agencies are warning of a worsening humanitarian crisis.