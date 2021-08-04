Assetline Leasing recognized at SLIM People’s Awards

Assetline Leasing Company Limited (ALCL) was nominated for “SLIM People’s Financial Services Provider of the Year” category at the recently held SLIM People’s Awards 2021 at BMICH, Colombo.

As a specialized leasing company with a network of 53 branches located Islandwide, ALCL has been able to carve a name for itself as a leading financial services providers by continuing to fulfill the financial needs people from all walks of life with an innovative and reliable portfolio of leasing and loan products that are geared to improve the livelihood of individuals and families whilst enriching their lifestyles. Access to financial services, particularly by SMEs and entrepreneurs, has always been a key area of ALCL’s focus.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ajantha Premasiri, Chief Marketing Officer, ALCL, said; “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our valuable and loyal customers, business partners and team Assetline for their unwavering support in securing this nomination in the category of “SLIM People’s Financial Services Provider of the year”.

This recognition is not only timely but also a motivation for ALCL to enhance their services even further, especially at a juncture where the Company is expanding its footprint in the leasing and loans landscape for a better customer service with improved convenience, Mr Premasiri further added.

Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) organized the ‘SLIM Peoples Awards’ for the 15th consecutive year in 2021 and these awards recognize brands and personalities that have made a profound impression in the minds of the people of Sri Lanka. This is one of the most awaited marketing events in the corporate calendar as the nominees and awardees are chosen by the voice of the people, through a comprehensive nationwide research.