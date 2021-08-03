Sifan Hassan takes 5,000m gold in first leg of attempted treble

Sifan Hassan said she had caffeine to thank after winning her first Olympic gold medal in the 5,000m on Monday.

The Dutchwoman is bidding for a historic treble of 1500m, 5,000m and 10,000m. Ethiopia-born Hassan, 28, produced a devastating final-lap sprint to win in 14 minutes 36.79 seconds, but it seems she required a little assistance to carry her over the finish line. “Without coffee I would never be Olympic champion,” she joked. Hassan’s gruelling schedule means she will have run in six middle- or long-distance races in eight days.

In her 1500m heat earlier on Monday, she had to recover quickly from a fall just after the bell, swiftly picking herself up to qualify in first place.

“I can’t believe it. It was terrible when I tripped,” she said. “When I fell down and had to jump up I felt like I was using so much energy. I couldn’t believe the feelings in my legs. All the energy seemed to leave me.

“I was so tired. Without coffee I would never be Olympic champion. I needed all the caffeine!”

Kenya’s two-time world champion Hellen Obiri claimed silver in 14:38.36, with Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay taking bronze in 14:38.87.

Hassan has a little longer to recover for her next race – the second semi-final of the 1500m, which takes place on Wednesday.

She has won world titles in the 1500m and 10,000m, with a bronze in the 5,000m. (Courtesy BBC)