Police probe wording “cause of my death” found on wall

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Police are investigating the wording “cause of my death” found written on the wall in the room where a young domestic worker had stayed at the residence of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that investigators had revisited the house and inspected the room where the 16-year-old girl, who died recently of burn injuries, had stayed.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that investigators found the words “En Savuku Karanam” written using English letters, which means “cause of my death”.

He said the Police had informed the Government Analyst to inspect the wording on the wall.

The Police had also recovered school books used by the girl.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that experts are attempting to determine if the text on the wall had been written by the girl.

The body of the 16-year-old girl who died while being employed at the residence of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, was exhumed last Friday.

The body was exhumed at the Dayagama Cemetery to conduct a second post-mortem.

The Colombo Magistrates’ Court had issued an order to exhume the body to conduct the fresh post-mortem.

The court also ordered the wife of the former Minister, his father-in-law and brother-in-law and a broker to be remanded until 9th August. (Colombo Gazette)