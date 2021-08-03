Police probe wording “cause of my death” found on wall

The Police are investigating the wording “cause of my death” found written on the wall in the room where a young domestic worker had stayed at the residence of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.
Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that investigators had revisited the house and inspected the room where the 16-year-old girl, who died recently of burn injuries, had stayed.
DIG Ajith Rohana said that investigators found the words “En Savuku Karanam” written using English letters, which means “cause of my death”.
He said the Police had informed the Government Analyst to inspect the wording on the wall.
The Police had also recovered school books used by the girl.
DIG Ajith Rohana said that experts are attempting to determine if the text on the wall had been written by the girl.
The body of the 16-year-old girl who died while being employed at the residence of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, was exhumed last Friday.
The body was exhumed at the Dayagama Cemetery to conduct a second post-mortem.
The Colombo Magistrates’ Court had issued an order to exhume the body to conduct the fresh post-mortem.
The court also ordered the wife of the former Minister, his father-in-law and brother-in-law and a broker to be remanded until 9th August. (Colombo Gazette)
This case is one in thousands. If you want a change in the long term, you must change the policy.
During the Bandaranayake administration, Tamils joined with Sinhalease and kicked out Indian Tamils. Sinhala, Tamil and Muslims leaders will not improve the up country Tamils’ lifestyle. There are enough hate and divisions among the people based on regional, religion, language, caste and gender. I do not believe any country in South Asia can become a developed country, unless the government drastically changes the useless policies. Singapore is a developed country because of Chinese majority.
Many of you are not smart enough to know why your democratic society has forced 15-year-old girls to work as maids and sex workers. South Asians have not developed themselves enough to implement a democratic system. Democracy for developed countries, the West has developed its knowledge for the last 700 years. The same system will not work in South Asia. You are trapped into a western trick, so you have no chance to compete with the West. Evolution must lead to democracy. Otherwise chaos and poverty in developing countries are inevitable.
My question is, why parents have four or five children when they are very poor, instead of having one child. China implements right policies to improve the people’s lifestyle, but corrupt South Asian politicians will not make the right policies. In South Asia political leadership is a business, it is all about creating wealth. So people should do what is necessary to improve their lives, instead of relying on corrupt politicians. Instead of engaging in human biology to bear children, people should be held accountable for their actions. Why can’t they use condoms to prevent diseases and unwanted births?
The problem is the South Asian countries have gained independence from the West, but those countries are following the Western political system. It does not work. The Western system was created for the people who developed their knowledge, not for the grassroots. China’s system is the only solution for the grassroots. Basically, almost every vote in India has been bribed. Fake democracy in India, but people are fooling themselves by thinking they are better off with the fake democracy. The West loves it because it helps to keep South Asia under the West.
In the name of religious freedom and human rights, the West is deliberately increasing the population of developing countries. People will continue to fight against poverty and fight among themselves, because of limited employment opportunities, university admissions, and housing. This makes it easier for the foreign powers to divide and rule the people in the developing countries. The people need extra money to support their families, especially if they parents have five or six children. So the parents are forced to make money through illegal means, especially through corruption.
Education loses its quality when educational institutions sell certificates for money and thus students lose their ability to think. South Asian universities are ranked low in the world, because of corruption. Plus developing countries are forced to depend on the Western countries for employment and financial assistance. It also facilitates the use of poor people in developing countries to undermine or assassinate the intellectuals and leaders of developing countries in order to impose Western interests. Billions of people around the world do not have the veto power in the UN Security Council to influence important decisions. The majority of people are unable to win a gold medal or host the Olympics. But the West is promoting the population of developing countries for their own benefits.