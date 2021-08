There was no threat to Sri Lanka following the quake near the Andaman Islands, the Department of Meteorology said.

The National Tsunami Early Warning Center of the Department of Meteorology said that there was no tsunami threat to Sri Lanka.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck about 310 km (190 miles) south southeast of Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar island.

EMSC said the quake was at a depth of 40 km. (Colombo Gazette)