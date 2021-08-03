Ministry of Energy closed after several officers test positive

The Ministry of Energy has been closed after several officers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila said that the Ministry has been closed until Friday 6th August.

He said that the building has been sanitised after several officers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Minister also said that although his antigen test recorded negative, he placed himself under quarantine from today.

Gammanpila tweeted urging the public to stay safe and also wished a speedy recovery to those found to be infected. (Colombo Gazette)