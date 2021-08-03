Health Minister to brief Parliament on Covid at weekly sittings

Health Minister Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi is to brief Parliament on the coronavirus at the weekly sittings.

United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe requested the Minister to update Parliament once a week.

He said that various Ministers make various statements on Covid so it will be appropriate if the Health Minister or Prime Minister makes a weekly statement.

Wanniarachchi agreed that it would be appropriate for her to make a weekly statement.

As a result, she agreed to brief Parliament every Tuesday during the weeks that Parliament meets.

She said that instead of a question and answer session, she will make a comprehensive statement to statement weekly. (Colombo Gazette)