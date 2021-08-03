Fully vaccinated UAE residents in Sri Lanka allowed to return

Fully vaccinated UAE residents in Sri Lanka have been allowed to return home.

Khaleej Times reported that UAE residents from six countries from where passenger entry is suspended can return to the emirates.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and hold valid UAE residency permits will be allowed entry into the UAE from August 5.

At least 14 days should have passed after receiving the second vaccine dose. They must also hold a certificate to this effect.

The exemptions are applicable to travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

This is among a string of exemptions announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). (Colombo Gazette)