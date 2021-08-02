US to provide more vaccines to Sri Lanka

The United States hopes to provide another consignment of vaccines to help control COVID -19 in Sri Lanka, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz said.

She made the statement during a courtesy call on Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana today (02).

Marcus Carpenter, Deputy Chief of political division and Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, Deputy Secretary-General of Parliament and Chief of Staff were also present at the meeting which was held at the Speaker’s Office in Parliament.

A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed between Sri Lanka and the United States, including diplomatic and economic matters. Furthermore, the future intended investments of the United States in Sri Lanka for the future of the energy sector were also discussed.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka expressed how pleased she was over the steps taken to establish a Special Committee for the purpose of reforming the current electoral system in Sri Lanka and the steps taken by Parliament to re-establish the Sectoral Oversight Committees of Parliament.

The Ambassador also informed the Speaker that the United States continues to support the development of Sri Lanka and protecting of the democracy in the face of COVID faced by the whole world.

Teplitz has been the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka since 2018. (Colombo Gazette)