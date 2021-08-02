Three domestic workers employed at Rishad’s house now dead

Three domestic workers who were employed at the residence of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen are now dead, the Police revealed today.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that since 2009 a total of 11 women had been employed at the residence of the former Minister.

All the women were from Dayagama and had been introduced to the Minister’s family by a broker.

The Police said that of the 11 women, three are now dead. Apart from the 16-year-old girl, another woman died of cancer while another woman had committed suicide.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that statements have been recorded from the other women.

He said that of the remaining 8 women, two claimed they were sexually abused by the MP’s brother-in-law.

The body of the 16-year-old girl who died while being employed at the residence of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, was exhumed on Friday.

The body was exhumed at the Dayagama Cemetery to conduct a second post-mortem.

The Colombo Magistrates’ Court had issued an order to exhume the body to conduct the fresh post-mortem.

The court also ordered the wife of the former Minister, his father-in-law and brother-in-law and a broker to be remanded until 9th August. (Colombo Gazette)