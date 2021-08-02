State of emergency extended in Myanmar with coup leader as PM

But our correspondent says dozens of medical personnel have been arrested and many more are in hiding since the coup, while people seeking treatment say the military is turning them away from hospitals, and restricting access to oxygen, leaving many to die in their homes.

After the military seized power in February, a one-year emergency rule was announced.

But the nationwide civil disobedience campaign continues, with tens of thousands of workers sacked or on strike.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing insisted the country was stable, adding: “I pledge to hold multi-party elections without fail.”

Just what those parties will be is unclear, with the general calling the ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) and its supporters “extremists [who] chose the act of terrorism instead of doing or solving it in line with the law”.

NLD leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained since the coup and faces a range of criminal charges.

Burmese human rights activist Aung Kyaw Moe told the BBC the general’s pledge of an election was “a lie and it’s not going to be happening… the people of Myanmar wouldn’t trust such kind of promises”. (Courtesy BBC)