SLT-MOBITEL empowers Katuwana with new 4G tower

SLT-MOBITEL, the National ICT, Telecommunications and Mobile Services Provider, commissioned a new 4G tower in Bookendayaya, Katuwana in the Hambantota district on 30th July 2021. The tower comes as part of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka’s (TRCSL) ‘Gamata Sanniwedanaya’ project, aimed at ensuring rural communities are equipped with the necessary connectivity infrastructure.

Inaugurating the new tower were Oshada Senanayake, Director General – TRCSL and Lalith Seneviratne, Group Chief Executive Officer, SLT-MOBITEL along with TRCSL and SLT-MOBITEL officials.

SLT-MOBITEL aims to continue to partner the TRCSL’s vision of achieving 100% coverage for the population by end-2022. Other locations are also expected be commissioned as a part of the ‘Gamata Sanniwedanaya’ programme to expand the coverage in more districts and SLT-MOBITEL will facilitate the necessary infrastructure together with TRCSL.

SLT-MOBITEL’s ultimate objective is to enable a digital future which is accessible to all Sri Lankans. Joining TRCSL in this scheme, SLT-MOBITEL is able to strengthen the nation’s ICT infrastructure, empower citizens and transform society towards prosperity through digital transformation.