Over 69,000 administered with AstraZeneca second dose on first day

Over 69,000 people were administered with the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on the first day yesterday (Sunday).

The Health Ministry said that a total of 69,266 people got the vaccine yesterday.

So far, 455,151 people have got the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to the Health Ministry 925,242 people got the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

An accelerated drive is underway to administer the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts.

A 24-hour vaccination center has been opened at the Viharamahadevi Park while the jab is also been administered in around 20 other locations.

Online appointments have also been opened for residents in Colombo and Gampaha to secure their second dose.

Meanwhile, the public have also been informed via SMS giving them a date, time and location to get their second dose. (Colombo Gazette)