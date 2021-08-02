Government assures no shortage of AstraZeneca doses

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Government is in possession of enough AstraZeneca vaccine doses to provide the second dose for all those who have obtained the first dose, the health authorities assured today.

Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told Colombo Gazette that the stocks required for the second dose of the vaccine were available in Sri Lanka.

He urged the public to contact their relevant Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Departments for information on the vaccine centres that have been established to administer the vaccine.

Earlier, the vaccination drive to provide the AstraZeneca vaccine was temporarily suspended after the Indian manufacturer suspended the delivery of stocks due to local demand in India, causing a shortage of vaccines in Sri Lanka.

Thereafter, the Government commenced discussions with various manufacturers of the vaccine in other countries to obtain the vaccine.

A stock of 728,460 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka on 31st July from Japan, enabling the Government to commence the vaccination drive to administer the second dose of the vaccine.

The Government commenced administering the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry, 69,266 people received the second dose of the vaccine during the course of the day.

A total of 925,242 people have received the first dose and 455, 151 have received the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine so far in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)