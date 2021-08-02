AIC Campus – An award-winning transnational higher education provider with world-class affiliations

AIC Campus, a transnational higher education provider in Sri Lanka, was established with a vision to provide affordable and quality higher education opportunities for students in Sri Lanka. With modern campuses centrally located in Colombo, Kandy, and Jaffna, AIC Campus brings the world’s most recognized universities to Sri Lanka allowing students to pursue a wide variety of university degrees of their choice in Sri Lanka at a fraction of the cost of doing the same degree overseas.

Through four University Foundation Programs, AIC Campus provides several study pathways for students wanting to pursue higher education after completing their Local or London O/Ls. The four University Foundation Programs are the Canadian Pre-University programme, Foundation in Technology and Engineering, Foundation in Science, and Foundation in Business.

AIC Campus also provides students the opportunity to obtain two internationally-recognized qualifications through the Pearson BTEC Higher National Diplomas (HND) in Business (Management) and Applied Sciences from UK’s largest awarding organization, Pearson Education Limited, offering academic and vocational qualifications to places of learning in the UK and internationally.

The AIC School of Engineering is dedicated to offering quality engineering education and provides a range of engineering degree programs to suit the industry needs in Sri Lanka and overseas. Additionally, AIC Campus offers the only four-year European Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Degrees in Sri Lanka.

The AIC School of Business offers undergraduate and postgraduate level business degree programs taught by industry experts. In collaboration with IPAC School of Management in France, they offer the 3-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in International Business with Marketing, a 1-year Top-up open to the students with at least 2 years of higher education as well as a 2-year MBA program.

The AIC School of Biomedical and Health Sciences is dedicated to offering quality Biomedical, Health Sciences, and Psychology education. In partnership with Lincoln University College (LUC) Malaysia, AIC Campus offers the 4-year Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences (Honors) Degree and also offers a 2-year Top-up Degree.

The AIC School of Early Childhood Education (ECE) prepares students for responsible positions in the field of early education and care or for careers in other child-related areas. In partnership with Lincoln University College Malaysia, AIC Campus offers the 3-year Bachelor of Early Childhood Development as well as the 1-year Top-up Degree program which transforms the students into competent teachers of young children.

The AIC School of Psychology provides students with the chance to study the science of psychology. In partnership with the University of Wisconsin Parkside, USA, AIC Campus offers a 4-year Bachelor of Science (BSc) Psychology Degree that can be completed in 3 years at AIC Campus with the option to pursue a 1-year Degree Top-up.

AIC Campus also offers Transfer Programmes in Engineering, Business, and Biomedical Science which allows students to start their degree in Sri Lanka and to transfer to a destination university of their choice.