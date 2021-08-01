Latest data shows extent virus has spread in Sri Lanka

The latest data released by the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health shows the extent to which the coronavirus has spread in Sri Lanka.

A map published by the Epidemiology Unit shows almost the entire country as high risk with a number of cases reported within a 14-day period.

Earlier, Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara were marked as high risk areas for the coronavirus.

However, the latest map shows the the virus has spread across the country and that almost every area is now high risk.

Sri Lanka has recorded a slow increase in the number of Covid cases over the past couple of weeks.

This has been mostly after fears arose that the Delta variant had spread across Sri Lanka.

However, the Health Ministry asserted that there was still no evidence to prove that the rise in numbers was linked to the Delta variant. (Colombo Gazette)