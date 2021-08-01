Fighting rages as Taliban besiege three key cities

He said the Taliban now saw Kandahar as a major focal point, a city they want to make their temporary capital. If it fell, then five or six other provinces in the region would also be lost, Mr Kamin said.

He said the Taliban fighters were on several sides of the city and because of the large civilian population government forces would not be able to use heavy weaponry if the militants got fully inside.

Afghan special forces have been deployed in the economically important city of Herat, and the situation appeared more stable on Sunday. Afghan troops are fighting alongside the veteran warlord and anti-Taliban commander, Ismail Khan, who has mobilised citizens to take on the militants.

Air strikes have also been carried out on Taliban positions outside the city.