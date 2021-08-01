Covid death toll in Sri Lanka crosses the 4500 mark

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crossed the 4,500 mark today.

The Ministry of Health said that another 67 deaths linked to the virus were confirmed today.

The 67 deaths had occurred yesterday (31st July) and were confirmed today.

This took the death toll from the pandemic in Sri Lanka to 4,508 today.

The latest victims included 36 males and 31 females.

Among them are 56 people above the age of 60, one person below the age of 30 and 10 people between the ages of 30 and 59 years. (Colombo Gazette)