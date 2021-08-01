Accelerated drive to administer AstraZeneca second dose

By Easwaran Rutnam

An accelerated drive is underway to administer the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts.

A 24-hour vaccination center has been opened at the Viharamahadevi Park today while the jab is also been administered in around 20 other locations.

Online appointments have also been opened for residents in Colombo and Gampaha to secure their second dose.

Meanwhile, the public have also been informed via SMS giving them a date, time and location to get their second dose.

A stock of 728,460 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka last evening.

The vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka from Japan on a special Sri Lankan Airlines flight.

The AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured in Japan, were donated to Sri Lanka through the COVAX facility of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Another stock of AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka next Saturday.

The vaccines will be first used to administer the second dose on those who got the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose in February-March this year.

UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, noted that with these vaccines the COVAX Facility has provided Sri Lanka with more than 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. (Colombo Gazette)