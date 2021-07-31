Veteran actress Hyacinth Wijeratne killed in accident

Veteran actress Hyacinth Wijeratne was killed in an accident in Lindula, Thalawakele. 

The Police said that the van in which the actress was travelling in had gone down a precipice at Lindula.

The 75-year-old actress was killed in the accident.

The driver of the van has been arrested by the Lindula Police.

According to reports, Wijeratne had been returning to Colombo after recording a teledrama in Nuwara Eliya when the accident took place.

Wijeratne was best known for her roles in Bithu Sithuwam, Karumakkarayo, Ho Gaana Pokuna and Tharaka Mal. (Colombo Gazette)

