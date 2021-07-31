Sri Lanka cricket team gets US$ 100,000 for winning T20I series

The Sri Lanka cricket team has been awarded US$ 100,000 for winning the T20I series against India.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, in a statement, congratulated the national team for the excellence shown on the field during the T20i series played against India, thus winning the series 2 -1.

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket lauded the effort of the players, coaches, and the support staff for bringing this much-needed victory, which it believes will augur well for the national team going forward.

Hence, in order to recognize this victory, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to award a sum of US$ 100,000 to the national team. (Colombo Gazette)