Police launch operation to crackdown on child porn

The Police have launched an operation to crackdown on child pornography.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the operation has been launched by the Police Women’s and Children’s Bureau.

He said that investigations have been launched to detect individuals who upload pornographic images of children on the internet.

The Police Spokesman said that a special hi-tech unit has been established to monitor and detect individuals who upload pornographic images of children on the internet and also forward such images to others.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the technology now available with the Police will help detect anyone uploading pornographic content on the internet.

He said that the Criminal Investigations Department will also assist in the investigations.

The Police Spokesman said that recently a suspect was arrested in Kandy for uploading over 100 such images and videos. (Colombo Gazette)