NIKE insists shoes with LTTE insignia fake

NIKE, Inc says shoes depicted in a video circulating on social media bearing the NIKE logo and LTTE insignia have not been manufactured by NIKE.

The Foreign Ministry said that its attention had been drawn to a video circulating on social media of a pair of shoes, bearing the NIKE logo and LTTE insignia.

According to the Foreign Ministry, on inquiry, NIKE, Inc. confirmed that the shoes depicted in the video have not been manufactured by NIKE.

The Foreign Ministry said that NIKE, Inc. also informed that they would investigate to ascertain the abuse of intellectual property and conduct appropriate enforcement as per company practice. (Colombo Gazette)