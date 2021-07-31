Isuru Udana decides to retire from Sri Lanka team

Cricketer Isuru Udana has decided to retire from the Sri Lanka team with immediate effect.

He has informed the Sri Lanka Cricket board about his intention to retire.

“I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players,’’ Udana said whilst notifying his decision to Sri Lanka Cricket.

‘’It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country,’’ he further said.

Sri Lanka Cricket wished Udana, who was a valuable player in Sri Lanka’s white-ball teams, the very best in his future endeavours. (Colombo Gazette)