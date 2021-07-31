Covid isolation status completely lifted in all areas

The isolation status enforced as a result of the coronavirus has been completely lifted in all areas as of today (Saturday).

Head of the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said that the isolation status was lifted in the only remaining area today.

He said that the isolation status imposed on the Vadamarachchi North Grama Niladhari Division in the Jaffna District was lifted today.

As a result there are no more areas under isolation in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)