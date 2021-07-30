Work from home cancelled for public servants from Monday

The work from home option has been cancelled for public servants from Monday.

All public servants have been instructed to return to work from Monday, 2nd August.

They have been instructed to return to work by following the health guidelines.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera informed the Secretary of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government J.J. Ratnasiri to take measures in this regard.

The President’s Media Division said that all circulars issued limiting the workforce in the public service and encouraging work from home, have been cancelled.

The work from home concept was promoted to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)