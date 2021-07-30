WHO hails Sri Lanka for vaccinating over 500,000 in a single day

The World Health Orgainsation (WHO) has hailed Sri Lanka’s achievement of vaccinating over 500,000 people in a single day.

The Ministry of Health said that over 500,000 people were vaccinated yesterday (Thursday) against the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

WHO congratulated the Ministry of Health and the Government on the impressive milestone.

Over 418,000 people were administered the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and 56,738 the second dose yesterday.

Meanwhile, 38,430 people were administered the Pfizer vaccine and 2168 the Moderna vaccine yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)