Vaccine certificate to be issued to Sri Lankans travelling overseas

A vaccine certificate will be issued, on request, to Sri Lankans travelling overseas, the Ministry of Health said today.

The certificate will be issued by the nearest Medical Officer of Health (MOH) once the individual submits the vaccine card, passport and other required documentation.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said that a computer generated certificate will be issued on request.

“This will be accepted as an official vaccine certificate,” he said.

The certificate will confirm that the individual has received the Covid vaccine, the date and brand obtained.

Some countries do not permit entry without a vaccine certificate while certain countries only recognise some vaccines.

However, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that no country turns back a traveller based on the vaccine used on that individual.

He said that if the vaccine used on that person is not recognised by a particular country then they are required to undergo mandatory quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)