President orders survey to detect those not vaccinated

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered a survey to be carried out to detect people who have not yet been vaccinated.

The President has instructed health officials to conduct the survey around the island.

At the beginning of this month President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had instructed the health authorities to vaccinate all those above the age of 30 in the Western Province before July 31st.

President Rajapaksa had emphasized the need to inoculate a higher percentage of people in all parts of the country before September in a systematic manner following the receipt of vaccines that have been ordered. (Colombo Gazette)