Health Ministry says arrival of AstraZeneca stocks still on schedule

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Health Ministry says the arrival of AstraZeneca stocks tomorrow (Saturday) through the COVAX facility is still on schedule.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told reporters that a communication from the COVAX facility today confirmed the stocks will arrive at 5.10 pm tomorrow (Saturday).

He assured that once the stocks arrive priority will be given to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine on those who obtained the Covishield vaccine as the first jab.

Over 720,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi had said this week that 728,460 doses will arrive through the COVAX facility.

According to the Health Minister, 490,000 people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose will get the second jab using the same vaccine.

Japan was to provide approximately 1.45 million doses of the AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufactured in Japan to Sri Lanka through the COVAX Facility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka. However, the delivery of the stocks were delayed.

A number of people obtained the AstraZeneca vaccine in February/March and are awaiting the arrival of the fresh stocks to obtain the second jab. (Colombo Gazette)