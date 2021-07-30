Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella banned

Sri Lanka cricketers Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella have been banned from all forms of cricket.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that the three players have been banned from all forms of international cricket for one year and from domestic cricket for six months.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations made by an Independent Panel of Inquiry appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket.

The cricketers have been accused of breaching Covid-19 safety guidelines, instructions and regulations of the team management during a recent tour to England and by the said act putting into jeopardy the safety of said players, fellow team members and others involved in the said tour.

They have also been accused of violating the instructions and regulations of the team Management with regard to the team curfew by failing to be at the hotel room by 10.30 p.m.

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket at its meeting held today(30/07/2021) has given due consideration to the recommendations of the Panel of Inquiry, and in further consideration of the impact to the individual players, and their contribution to the national team, have decided unanimously to impose the punitary measures on the three players.

Accordingly, a fine of Sri Lanka Rupees 10 million will be imposed on each player apart from the ban.

Upon completion of the said one year ban, each player will be subjected to a further ban of one year from playing international Cricket which will be suspended for a period of two years.

Mandatory counselling under a doctor recommended by the Sri Lanka Cricket board has also been proposed. (Colombo Gazette)