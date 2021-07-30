Customer dies while receiving spa treatment in Thalawathugoda

A customer has died while receiving spa treatment in Thalawathugoda, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the customer was identified as a 36-year-old resident of Homagama.

He said that the man was receiving treatment at the Thalawathugoda spa in the Thalangama Police area when he fell ill and died on admission to hospital.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that investigations revealed the man was a drug addict.

The Police Spokesman said that a post-mortem will be conducted to identify the cause of death.

The Thalangama Police are conducting investigations into the death. (Colombo Gazette)