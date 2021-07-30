Anglican Church calls for due process in Hejaaz Hizbullah’s case

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Anglican Church today called for due process to be followed in the case involving Lawyer Hejaaz Hizbullah.

Speaking to reporters today, the Bishop of Colombo the Right Revd Dushantha Rodrigo noted the detention of Hejaaz Hizbullah and others.

He urged the authorities to ensure due process is followed when dealing with Hizbullah and others who are behind bars.

The Bishop of Colombo was speaking at a media conference held today by the National Christian Council of Sri Lanka (NCCSL) to discuss some of the issues in Sri Lanka.

Ten human rights groups including the Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International had this week called for the release of Hizbullah and several others currently detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The Bishop of Colombo also raised concerns on the delay to secure AstraZeneca vaccines to administer the second dose.

He however noted the assurance given by the Government that a stock of AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in Sri Lanka soon.

Concerns were also raised over the plight of the plantation community which has forced some families to send their children as domestic workers to Colombo.

Bishop Dushantha Rodrigo also took note of the efforts being taken by the NCCSL to promote inter-faith unity. (Colombo Gazette)