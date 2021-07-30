Allianz World Run raises support for pressing global issues

Allianz Lanka once again join hands with teams from Allianz offices around the world to raise crucial funding for the Red Cross, and their COVID-19 emergency response units through this year’s Allianz World Run.

In its sixth edition, the Allianz World Run this year, is taking place throughout the periods of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, giving participants the perfect opportunity to embrace the Olympic spirit! The initiative seeks to inspire Allianz team members as well as their friends and family to undertake recreational physical activity by giving them the opportunity to tackle pressing global issues. Held over 90 days, the program commenced in June 2021 and at present has a total of 10,846 participants from 69 teams. Sri Lanka currently in second place is represented by 818 participants.

Inspired by the Partnership with the Olympic & Paralympic Movements this year the Allianz World Run has introduced a Digital Workout Challenge. By joining, participants will become part of the Allianz World Run community with all of their active minutes contributing to the Allianz World Run Charity Milestones. Participants can take part with whatever activity they like. Whether they have a home workout space, an outdoor patch of grass or a local park to set up in, all they require to do is track their activity in the ‘Well Together’ app.

The charity theme for this year is titled ‘Moving with Purpose’ and will assist in providing much needed support towards contributing funds and providing aid to areas urgently in need of support for every minute of activity produced by each participant. In addition, improving human and medical capacities in health care, replenishment and provision of relief supplies and medical supplies, risk awareness and information campaigns, expansion of the hygiene and sanitary measures. Having been placed second in the Allianz World Run last year, the company has already donated some funds SOS Sri Lanka. This year, a greater focus will be given towards using the funding towards educating students across Sri Lanka.

“At Allianz Lanka we strongly believe in values such as determination, leadership, passion and community, which are also traits mirrored by the Allianz World Run. We are extremely pleased to once again be part of this amazing programme and believe this lends an ideal opportunity for all participants to maintain an active, healthy lifestyle while contributing toward a worthy cause. Events such as this truly bring out the spirit and positivity of our people, even as we continue to grapple with the effects of the current global health and financial crisis. We hope this will serve as an inspiration to all that any challenge can be overcome if faced with courage and grit,” said Gany Subramaniam, Director / Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited and Director, Allianz Life Insurance Lanka Limited.