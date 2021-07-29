Wimal self-quarantines after Police security officers test positive

Industries Minister Wimal Weerawansa has subjected himself to self-quarantine after a number of his Police security officers tested positive for Covid.

Weerawansa posted a message on Facebook saying he has placed himself in quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.

A notice has also been placed on the gate at his residence by public health inspectors.

The Minister said that he decided to place himself in quarantine as he was a close contact of the Police officers and since it is also his responsibility.

He also said that his office at his Ministry has been disinfected and closed for 14 days.

However, the Minister said that all other work at the Ministry will continue. (Colombo Gazette)