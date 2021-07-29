No limit on fully vaccinated passengers in airlines travelling to Sri Lanka

The limit on fully vaccinated passengers in airlines travelling to Sri Lanka has been lifted.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) said that the limit of 75 fully vaccinated passengers per flight has been lifted.

However, the limit on the number of passengers will still apply for flights with passengers who are not fully vaccinated or not arriving in Sri Lanka through the Sri Lanka Tourism bio bubble.

The relaxation on the number of passengers will also not apply to countries from where Sri Lanka has enforced a ban on arrivals. (Colombo Gazette)