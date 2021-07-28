Sri Lanka to receive 4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine next week

Sri Lanka is to receive another 4 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine next week.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing said that arrangements are being made to airfreight the consignment between 04-08 August 2021.

This is the largest quantity of vaccines that Sri Lanka has been able to procure in one consignment.

With the 4 million vaccines Sri Lanka has procured 12 million doses of the COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine from China. The Government of China also gifted 2.7 million doses of vaccines to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to China, Dr Palitha Kohona expressed confidence that Sri Lanka will be able to complete the vaccination program soon. He extended his gratitude to the Government of China for supporting Sri Lanka in this difficult fight against COVID-19.

The Ambassador also noted that Sri Lanka is open for tourists subject to health restrictions. Kohona said he expects more Chinese tourists to visit Sri Lanka in the near future. (Colombo Gazette)