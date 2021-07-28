SJB invites Mangala to settle differences and rejoin party

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today invited former Minister Mangala Samaraweera to rejoin the party.

SJB Working Committee member Rehan Jayawickrama questioned some of the comments made by Samaraweera with regards to the opposition recently.

Jayawickrama insisted that the opposition is not weak and that it was taking on the Government, which he termed as a junta.

He said that Samaraweera should stop giving ammunition to the Government and istead support the common goal of the opposition.

Jayawickrama also called on Samaraweera to rejoin the SJB and work with party leader Sajith Premadasa.

Samaraweera had supported Premadasa prior to the last presidential election but later stepped down from active politics.

Recently Samaraweera spearheaded the launch of an apolitical movement called the ‘Radical Centre’ by a group of multifaceted multi-ethnic youth calling themselves true patriots.

Speaking at the launch Samaraweera was quoted as saying that the present Opposition has failed as it has gone beyond ‘Sir’ in proposing an ideology containing racism and majoritarianism as a solution.

He also said that not only ‘Sir’ but even ‘Sa’ has failed. (Colombo Gazette)