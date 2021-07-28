Police hunt for underage domestic workers in Colpetty

The Police conducted a search operation for underage domestic workers in Colpetty.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the operation was conducted yesterday (Tuesday).

He said that a similar operation was conducted in the Modara area yesterday.

The Police Spokesman said that the special operation was conducted based on intelligence information received by the Police.

He said over 30 places were inspected in Colpetty and Modara yesterday.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that similar operations will be conducted in other parts of Colombo today.

The Police Spokesman said that recent incidents had revealed that underage children have been employed as domestic workers.

He said that some of these underage domestic workers have faced abuse at the hands of their employers.

The Police said that if the public have information on underage domestic workers the information can be shared via 0112433333. (Colombo Gazette)