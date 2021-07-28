Over 720,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive on Saturday

By Easwaran Rutnam

Over 720,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that 728,460 doses will arrive through the COVAX facility.

She said that from the stock, priority will be given to those who have already received the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose.

According to the Health Minister, 490,000 people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose will get the second jab using the same vaccine.

Japan was to provide approximately 1.45 million doses of the AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufactured in Japan to Sri Lanka through the COVAX Facility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka. However, the delivery of the stocks were delayed.

A number of people obtained the AstraZeneca vaccine in February/March and are awaiting the arrival of the fresh stocks to obtain the second jab. (Colombo Gazette)