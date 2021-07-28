Health Ministry insists vaccines used in Sri Lanka effective against Delta

The Health Ministry today insisted that all the Covid vaccines being used in Sri Lanka are effective against the Delta variant.

Chief Epidemiologist at the Epidemiology Unit at the Ministry of Health Dr. Samitha Ginige said that getting vaccinated is the best possible protection against the Delta variant.

However, he said that with the virus mutating it could still pose a threat.

Dr. Ginige urged the public, especially the elderly, to get vaccinated.

He said that there are reports that several people have not yet been vaccinated despite the vaccine being made available to them.

Dr. Samitha Ginige also said that following the health guidelines, including wearing face masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing will help prevent the spread of the variant.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director General, Disaster Management and Emergency Assistance, Dr. Hemantha Herath denied reports that the Delta variant has been detected in a large number of people in Sri Lanka.

He insisted that the variant has been mainly detected in Colombo and in a few other areas. (Colombo Gazette)