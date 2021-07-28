CID grills Harin Fernando on comments made over Easter attacks

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today questioned opposition parliamentarian Harin Fernando over comments he had made with regards to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Fernando had claimed in April that former CID Director Shani Abeysekara had unearthed links between an intelligence officer and the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Fernando had told Parliament that Abeysekara had traced the links between the intelligence officer and the Easter Sunday attackers through an IP address.

He said that the intelligence officer had been arrested and was to be questioned by the CID.

However, he claimed the Military intelligence had ordered that the officer be transferred to their custody.

Fernando said that the information had been revealed at the hearings conducted by the Presidential Commission on the Easter Sunday attacks but has not been included in the report of the commission.

The MP also said that CID officers involved in the investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks have been transferred while Abeysekara was also transferred and later arrested soon after the Presidential elections in November. (Colombo Gazette)