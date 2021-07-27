TECNO unveils CAMON 17 Smartphone in Sri Lanka

One of the world’s fastest growing smartphone brands, TECNO, recently debuted its latest, high-performing CAMON 17 in Sri Lanka which is optimized for capturing studio-quality portraits. The TECNO CAMON 17 comes with trademarked TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution (TAIVOS) technology which provides users with an unprecedented visual experienceespecially in low-light environments. TAIVOS can filter image noise better and optimize image clarity, thereby enhancing night photography effects. The CAMON 17 is widely regarded as ‘The Clearest Selfie Camera’ in the market today endorsed by none other than on-screen superhero Chris Evans.

The launch took place on July 16 & was live-streamed via TECNO’s official social media channels. The event was graced by a bevy of local celebrities & influencers including actress & model Roshel Rogers, cinematic storyteller CJ and Tech Guru ChanuxBro. Apart from the CAMON 17, four new models were launched at the event: SPARK 7, SPARK 7 PRO, CAMON 17 PRO & POVA 2.

ChanuxBro who was the emcee of the event took the audience through his experience with the brand in a comprehensive review; in summation, though a relatively new entrant, he noted that TECNO devices could be positioned alongside any other smartphone brand available in the market today in terms of style & performance.

Actress & Model Roshel too shared her thoughts on the CAMON 17. Having used it briefly prior to the official launch, she noted that she was pleasantly surprised by the camera quality and other sophistications the device had to offer. Her review was followed by a brief presentation by CJ who also went on to remark about the impressive performance of the camera of CAMON 17showing the audience a picture of Roshel shot via the device.

Speaking at the event Ray Chaw, Country Director of TECNO Sri Lanka stated: “We are thrilled to be part of the Sri Lankan telecommunications landscape which is nothing short of vibrant. TECNO is highly optimistic that the Sri Lankan market will embrace our sleek, functional & affordable products with open arms. Launched in 2006, TECNO is currently rated among the top 10 smartphone brands in the worldaccording toQ4 2020 findings of IDC, the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services.

Nadishani Wijesooriya, a teacher by profession, meanwhile made an endorsement for the SPARK 7 PRO which she described as being ideal for e-Learning purposes under the ‘new normal’. She cited the affordable price, uncomplicated UI & unparalleled battery life as contributing factors that make SPARK 7 PRO the ultimate choice of smartphone for students & teachers alike.

The event also consisted of a quiz competition of which lucky winners walked away with 4 phones from the newly launched range. The event was a resounding success with almost1.5k concurrent views via TECNO Sri Lanka’s FB Page and 3.5k views on Chanux Bro YouTube channel.

The 90Hz super-high refreshing rate of CAMON 17 serves to enhance the user experience sans lags which makes the phone ideal for gaming. The CAMON 17 is powered by an 8 core CPU complemented by a 5000mAh battery for peak performance.

TECNO has been the official ‘tablet & handset partner’ for the Manchester City Football Club since 2016 and holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Flipbook’ – a project to mark TECNO’s expansion to the African continent in 2018. The record-breaking flip book was the size of a tennis court & comprised of images shot on CAMON 17 PRO.

TECNO has made significant strides in relation to AI-enhanced mobile photo & videography. The brand’s R&D budget grew by 30% last year to support the building of an intelligent ecosystem integrating hardware & software.

The newly launched range is available for pre-order via official TECNO Sri Lanka website: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/lk/