Record 437,878 people vaccinated in a single day

A record 437,878 people were vaccinated in a single day in Sri Lanka, the highest number of people to receive the jab in one day.

The Health Ministry said that the record number of jabs were administered around the island yesterday (Monday).

This included 356,628 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine administered as the first dose and 55,722 Sinopharm doses administered as the second dose.

The Health Ministry also said that 25,420 people were administered with the Moderna vaccine yesterday while 108 people got the Pfizer vaccine.

The Government is looking to complete vaccinating all those above the age of 30 in the Western Province by the end of this month. (Colombo Gazette)