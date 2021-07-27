Nissanka Senadhipathi released from bribery case

Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi was today ordered to be released from a bribery and corruption case.

The Colombo High Court also ordered the release of former Chairman of Rakna Lanka Major General (Retired) Palith Fernando from the same case.

In 2017 they were charged for allegedly offering and accepting a bribe of Rs.35.5 million following the Avant-Garde floating armory transaction.

It was alleged that when Avant Garde took over the Navy’s operation, the security firm offered a bribe of Rs 35.5 million to Maj. General Palitha Fernando, who headed the state-owned Rakna Lanka company and the latter invested the money in a private trust. (Colombo Gazette)