Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang to visit Sri Lanka

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang is likely to visit Sri Lanka in September.

The Virakesari newspaper reported that Prime Minister Li Keqiang will be in Sri Lanka on 10th September.

He is expected to undertake a two day visit during which he will have talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

According to the Virakesari newspaper the Chinese Prime Minister will also visit the Colombo Port City.

He is expected to review the progress on the work at the Colombo Port City. (Colombo Gazette)