Another 1.6 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives in Sri Lanka

Another 1.6 million doses of the Sinopharm Covid vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The vaccines arrived from China on a special flight.

On 22 July, 2 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka.

SriLankan Airlines airlifted the 2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Sri Lanka from China.

The Sri Lankan Government had initially received 600,000 doses of the vaccine from China as a donation.

The remaining vaccines were purchased by the State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) of Sri Lanka from the Chinese manufacturer. (Colombo Gazette)

