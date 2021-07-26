When Power meets Speed: Xiaomi unveils the POCO F3 in Sri Lanka

POCO, the industry-redefining smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its latest smart phone, POCO F3 in Sri Lanka. A faster and stronger device with no compromises, POCO F3 comes equipped with a powerful processor, lightning fast storage, and brand new refresh rate AMOLED screen.

Vidya Sagar Mugada, General Manager, Xiaomi Sri Lanka, said “At POCO, we are focused on bringing the best of technology for our fans. The tremendous response that POCO products have seen in Sri Lanka is testimony to our consumers’ trust in us. Taking our legacy forward, we are excited to launch POCO F3 – the real beast, in Sri Lanka. The most powerful POCO so far, the POCO F3 sports the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 870 5G Mobile Platform and comes equipped with a 6.67inch E4 AMODED Dot Display with 120 H refresh rate as well as the Dolby Atmos® audio. Powerful yet slim and light, POCO F3 is comfortably in the league with high-end flagships.”

POCO F3 – The Real Beast

Beast performance: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 5G Mobile Platform

POCO F3 plays in the big leagues with the brand’s most powerful device yet, powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform*. The device features an upgraded Qualcomm® Kryo™ 585 CPU prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz, which is an industry-leading prime core clock speed. Along with the ultra-fast Qualcomm® Adreno™ 650 GPU, POCO F3 delivers a superb game-play experience. Paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the flagship setup guarantees faster read-write speeds for multitasking. The boosted performance is embodied in its high efficiency 7nm processor as well as the LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus which allows the device to deliver sustained peak performance.

POCO F3 meets all the latest benchmarks in connectivity, sporting a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System for the lightning fast 5G connectivity with support for the majority of global network bands. The device also supports Wi-Fi 6, putting it comfortably in league with high-end smartphones.

Beast 6.67″ AMOLED display & premium design

POCO F3’s 120Hz high refresh rate provides unprecedented smoothness when gaming on the large 6.67″ AMOLED display. This beast also features one of the tiniest dots in the industry at just 2.76mm. Additionally, the 360Hz touch sampling rate and the fine-tuned touch algorithm allows the phone to respond extremely fast to the touch of a fingertip. The MEMC technology, adding up to 60fps, further enhances the smoothness of video content. The HDR10+ certified display, along with the True Display and True Color features, provides a truly eye-pleasing viewing experience with vibrant, highly accurate color. More than that, the upgraded E4 material brings the screen’s peak brightness to 1300 nits, and helps reduce power consumption by 15% compared to the last-generation E3 material.

Crafted from a non-slippery material and measuring only 7.8mm thin and 196g in weight, the device feels comfortable and secure in the hand. At the same time, the Corning®Gorilla® Glass 5 on both front and back gives the phone sturdy protection.

Beast entertainment with Dolby Atmos, AI triple camera setup and more

Rocking a dual speaker setup with a bottom main speaker and a secondary speaker at the top, POCO F3 produces rich, detailed sound. POCO F3 is the brand’s first device to enable Dolby Atmos, leveling up your sound for a thoroughly impressive audio experience for videos, music, and games in the Dolby Atmos format, through both headphones and built-in speakers.

POCO F3’s AI triple camera setup and myriad of crafty, innovative camera features help unleash photography skills. The rear cameras consist of a 48MP main camera with 1.6μm 4-in-1 large pixel, a 119° ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telemacro camera that supports 3cm – 7cm autofocus. This finely tuned combo allows for stunning high-resolution and detailed images in lightning time, greatly improving the camera’s versatility. The 20MP front camera also supports Night Mode selfie.

Unlike most of the dual-mic smartphones, POCO F3 has a triple-microphone setup and comes with Audio Zoom feature. When shooting a video, the dedicated third microphone on the rear allows the device to “zoom in” on the sound along with the image, capturing clear audio of far-away scenes and considerably improving sound reception during filming. Meanwhile, the X-axis linear haptic motor provides short, crisp vibrations to complete the flagship-level entertainment experience.

POCO F3 gets its power from no ordinary battery. The 4,520mAh (typ) battery can be powered up at lightning speed thanks to the Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, which routes electric current into the device more efficiently. With the 33W in-box fast charger, the device can be charged to 100% in just 52 minutes.

Product Pictures:

POCO F3

Availability and Price:

POCO F3 will be available in three color variants: Arctic White, Night Black and Deep Ocean Blue, across authorized Stores, online and retail partners starting today.

Building on the philosophy of ‘Everything you need and nothing you don’t’, POCO continues to cater its audience and appeal to new customers alike, with this latest addition to their portfolio.

6GB + 128GB Variant : 47,999.00

8GB + 256GB Variant: 89,999.00

About POCO

POCO is an independent smartphone brand under Xiaomi Group launched in 2018 by a highly-experienced and passionate team of smartphone industry professionals.

Its first release – POCO F1 – swiftly propelled the brand in popularity among tech enthusiasts and media, all thanks to its incredible performance.

As part of its vision, POCO aims to bring ultimate performance and latest technologies to a larger user base by delivering only the innovations that truly matter, hence the motto “everything you need, nothing you don’t”.

*T&C apply

For more information:

Gauri Khanna

+91 9711710500

[email protected]