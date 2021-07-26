Ordinary level exams to be held between February-March 2022

The ordinary level examinations will be held between February-March 2022, the Education Ministry said today.

Accordingly, the 2021 ordinary level examination will be held from 21 February to 03 March.

The Education Ministry had earlier announced that the Grade 05 Scholarship and the GCE Advanced Level examinations will be held in November.

The Grade 05 Scholarship Examination is to be held on the 14th of November.

The GCE Advanced Level Examination will be held from 15th November – 10th December 2021.

Schools have remained closed for most this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Colombo Gazette)